Elks reach deal with QB Prukop
The Edmonton Elks announced Friday afternoon that they have reached a deal with American quarterback Dakota Prukop after his release from the Calgary Stampeders.
TSN.ca Staff
Elks release LB Diggs, DE Lemon; Stamps move on from QB Prukop
Prukop was let go by the Stamps on Thursday.
Prukop spent three seasons (2017-2019) with the Toronto Argonauts before originally signing with the Calgary Stampeders in the off-season.
The 27-year-old played college ball at Oregon and is a native of Austin, Tex.
In addition to Prukop's signing, the Elks also announced the release of quarterback Drew Anderson.