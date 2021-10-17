Huddle Up: Are the Lions in danger of missing the playoffs?

The Edmonton Elks have released wide receiver Hunter Karl and linebacker Brandon Pittman, the team announced on Sunday.



Karl was drafted in the seventh round of the 2019 CFL Draft and appeared in four games with the Elks.

Pittman has appeared in six games over three seasons with the Elks and has five special teams tackles during that period.

The 28-year-old played signed with the Elks out of the NC State Wolfpack program.