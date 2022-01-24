James Wilder Jr. is returning to the Edmonton Elks.

The Elks signed their 2021 leading rusher and team offensive most outstanding player to a one-year contract extension on Monday.

“I’m humbled and grateful to be back with the Green and Gold. I couldn’t be happier with the new staff that has so graciously embraced me from our very first conversation. Their positive energy and enthusiasm for this game we all love is infectious and I can’t wait to get back to work this season,” said Wilder.

“I hope Edmonton is home for a long time and I’m committed to doing my part both on and off the field to help this organization win the Grey Cup. My commitment includes my decision to be vaccinated, which will help ensure the health of everyone on our team.”

The Elks noted all players on the roster will be fully vaccinated when training camp opens this spring.

Wilder rushed 142 times for 772 yards and two touchdowns last season. He added 28 receptions for 226 yards and one touchdown.

The 29-year-old joined the Elks last year after spending the previous three seasons with the Toronto Argonauts.