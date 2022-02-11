Elks RB Wilder Jr. says he could 'dominate' at LB too

James Wilder Jr. believes he could be a two-way player for the Edmonton Elks.

The 29-year-old running back took to Twitter on Friday to state his belief he could "dominate" at linebacker in the CFL.

"No discredit to any LBs in the @CFL but I can honestly dominate that position too," Wilder Jr. tweeted. "Again no disrespect but What LB has my length 6'3 my weight 230lbs flexible with speed with a dawg mentality in this league? Players definitely be lying about height and weight too!!"

Wilder, who was the Elks' leading rusher last season, was a two-way player in high school before joining Florida State, where he played exclusively at running back.

A veteran of four CFL seasons, Wilder Jr. rushed 142 times for 772 yards and two touchdowns last season. He added 28 receptions for 226 yards and one touchdown.

He joined the Elks in 2021 after spending the previous three seasons with the Toronto Argonauts.