The Edmonton Elks announced a two-year extension for offensive lineman Kyle Saxelid on Monday.

Saxelid, 26, is in his second CFL season after being taken in the second round of the 2019 CFL Draft out of UNLV.

By virtue of a Canadian mother, Saxelid is considered a National player.

A native of Elk Grove, CA, Saxelid appeared in all 18 games for Edmonton in 2019, starting five of them.

Saxelid played at both right guard and left tackle.

He missed the team's season-opening 16-12 loss to the Ottawa RedBlacks with a back injury.

The Elks host the Montreal Alouettes, who had a Week 1 bye, on Saturday.