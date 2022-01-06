The Edmonton Elks have re-worked quarterback Nick Arbuckle's one-year contract, according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

The deal, which was originally signed for the 2022 season under previous Elks general manager Brock Sunderland, pays him $328,000 in salary and $12,000 for housing, but with $100,000 added as a signing bonus.

Arbuckle, 28, has 17 touchdowns and 3,405 career passing yards over 43 games for Calgary and Toronto. He was signed to an extension through the 2022 season after he was acquired by the Elks in November.

Last season, Arbuckle was 96 for 153 with 1,158 yards and five touchdowns with the Argonauts.