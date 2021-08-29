Elks have no new positives for third straight day

The Edmonton Elks have recorded zero new COVID-19 cases for the third straight day, it was announced Sunday afternoon.

The result is based on PCR tests conducted on Friday Aug. 27 and Saturday Aug. 28.

The club also announced that one individual who had previously tested positive has now been deemed to be a false positive, dropping the total number of cases to 13.

"The Elks remain on track to complete their 10-day isolation period on Tuesday, August 31, with a return to in-person activities scheduled for Wednesday, September 1. Daily PCR testing will continue for all Tier 1 players, coaches, and staff through the remainder of the isolation period. Edmonton is scheduled to return to game action when they visit the Calgary Stampeders on Monday, September 6 for the Labour Day Classic," the club said in a statement released Sunday.

Edmonton's Week 4 contest with the Toronto Argonauts originally scheduled for Thursday at BMO Field was called off last Sunday night after multiple Elks tested positive for COVID-19. The Elks' opponent from Week 3, the BC Lions, recorded zero positive COVID-19 cases throughout the week and defeated the Ottawa Redblacks 24-12 Saturday night.