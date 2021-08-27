Elks planning to resume team activities on Sept. 1 after no new positive cases

The Edmonton Elks are planning to resume team activities on Sept. 1 after no new positive COVID-19 cases were found on Friday, according to TSN's Dave Naylor.

The @elks have no new positives today. Team vaccination rate is over 80 per cent. And planning to resume team activities on Sept 1. #CFL #Elks — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) August 27, 2021

Naylor notes that the team's vaccination rate is now over 80 per cent. If a game is postponed due to COVID-19 and can't be rescheduled than the team that is having the outbreak must prove that at least 85 per cent of their team is vaccinated in order to get paid. If the rate below 85 per cent, they won't get paid for a cancelled game.

On Thursday, the Elks announced that two more players had tested positive for the virus, raising the total to 14.

Edmonton's Week 4 contest against the Toronto Argonauts was postponed due to their outbreak with no makeup date announced yet.

The Elks' next scheduled game is Sept. 6 against the Calgary Stampeders.