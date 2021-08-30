The Edmonton Elks and Saskatchewan Roughriders both announced enhanced COVID-19 protocols for attendance at home games on Monday.

Both clubs will require spectators to be fully vaccinated or to provide negative COVID-19 tests to be admitted into The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium and Mosaic Stadium, respectively.

The Riders are targeting a Sept. 17 game against the Toronto Argonauts for the new policy to go into effect, while the Elks' new protocol is set to begin with the team's Oct. 15 game versus the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

“In consultations with local medical health officers this past week, they voiced their support to begin requiring proof of vaccination at Roughrider games,” Riders president Craig Reynolds said in a statement. “After speaking with our stakeholders, including the City of Regina - our stadium owner, REAL - our stadium operator, and the CFL, we decided that this is the right decision for our club and for our fans."

The Riders' release notes that children under the age of 12, who currently cannot be vaccinated, will be exempt from the protocol. The negative test used a proof of entry for partially or unvaccinated fans must be taken within 48 hours of the game.

Both the Elks and Roughriders will hold press availabilities later on Monday with more details.