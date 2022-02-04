The Edmonton Elks continued to add to their active roster on Friday, announcing the signings of wide receiver Darren Carrington II, defensive lineman Noah Jefferson, and defensive back Christopher Harris.

Carrington II, 27, last played in the CFL with the Toronto Argonauts during the 2018 season. He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Dallas Cowboys before being released prior to the 2018 season. Carrington II was an All-Pac 12 second-team selection in 2017 at the University of Utah, collecting 70 receptions for 980 yards and six touchdowns.

He played 33 games with Oregon from 2014-16, catching 112 passes for 1,919 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Jefferson, 24, most recently suited up at Florida Atlantic University in 2019. The Las Vegas native collected 23 tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble in 20 games.

Harris, 24, spent his junior and senior seasons with Saint John's University, playing in 27 games. He registered 83 tackles, 15 pass breakups, and 12 interceptions.