Victor Cui was officially named president and CEO of the Edmonton Elks on Tuesday.

“We’re thrilled Victor has agreed to bring his broad local and international sports leadership experience and bountiful energy to lead this community’s football club,” said Ian Murray, Chair of the Elks’ board of directors.

“We are confident Victor’s tenacity, creativity and proven ability to inspire people to quickly deliver big results will play a major role in our promise to re-energize the organization and our fans.”

Cui, who had been serving as CEO of Singapore-based mixed martial arts organization ONE Championship (ONE), is returning to his hometown with the Elks.

“As much success One Championship has had in Asia, and the experience I gained during my time there, the opportunity to return home and lead this cherished organization that I grew up watching from the Knothole Gang is truly a dream come true,” Cui said.

“Edmonton has always been home to me. Being away gave me even more appreciation of what a special city this is and what a privilege it is to represent this organization.”

The Elks cleaned house in November after a three-win season, firing president and CEO Chris Presson, general manager Brock Sunderland and head coach Jaime Elizondo.

Edmonton brought back Chris Jones, who guided the team to their most recent Grey Cup win in 2015 as head coach, as their new head coach and general manager in December.

The Elks last made the playoffs in 2017.