The Edmonton Eskimos have activated quarterback Trevor Harris from the six-game injured list.

Harris has missed the Eskimos' last four games with an upper-body injury. Prior to his injury, Harris was 316-441 for 3,706 yards, 15 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

In four games with Logan Kilgore behind centre, the Eskimos have gone 2-2. Kilgore is 103-153 for 1,115 yards, four touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

The Eskimos are currently in fourth place in the West Division with an 8-8 record.