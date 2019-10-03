The Edmonton Eskimos will be without starting cornerback and 2018 CFL All-Star Anthony Orange Friday against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The Eskimos placed Orange on the one-game injured list, with Josh Johnson sliding over from field side cornerback to take his spot and Tyquwan Glass getting the start in Johnson's old spot.

In eight games for the Eskimos this season, the 31-year-old Orange has 26 tackles and an interception.

More details to follow.