Milanovich concluding duties with Jaguars before going all-in with Eskimos

The Edmonton Eskimos announced Wednesday defensive coordinator Phillip Lolley has resigned due to personal reasons.

Lolley returned to the Eskimos as defensive coordinator last season. Prior to that, he was the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' defensive coordinator in 2017 and has also spent time with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and an earlier stint in Edmonton.

“The Eskimos would like to thank Philip for all his hard work and dedication and we wish him the best in his future endeavours,” Eskimos GM Brock Sunderland said in a statement.