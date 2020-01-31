The Edmonton Eskimos signed quarterback Trevor Harris to a contract extension on Friday, which will keep him with the team through 2022.

Harris joined the Eskimos as a free agent last February and started 13 games this past season, throwing for 4,027 yards with 16 touchdowns with six interceptions. He added 139 yards rushing with six touchdowns on the ground.

“Trevor gives us a chance to win every game that he steps on the field and his leadership and dedication off the field are second to none. We’re thrilled to keep him in the Green and Gold for the next three years and now we can start building around him,” Eskimos general manager and vice president of football operations Brock Sunderland said.

The 33-year-old set two playoff records in the East Semifinal against the Montreal Alouettes, throwing 22 consecutive completions and finishing with a 92.3 per cent completion rate. The Eskimos were eliminated from the playoffs in the Eastern Final by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

“I’m grateful to be in Edmonton for the long haul. I have a deep conviction that we have something special building here and I wanted to show it through this contract, and I am thrilled to be part of it,” says Harris. “I can promise there will never be a day taken for granted that I get to be in the Green and Gold and the quarterback here. I’m viciously motivated to deliver daily for our fans and this city. I’m thankful for my Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. My family and I are thrilled to be with the Eskimos for the foreseeable future!”

Harris, an East All-Star with the Ottawa Redblacks in 2016, is a two-time Grey Cup champion as a backup, having won with the Redblacks in 2016 and the Toronto Argonauts in 2012.

In 133 career games, Harris has thrown for 22,182 yards with 120 touchdowns and 52 interceptions.