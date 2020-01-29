EDMONTON — The Edmonton Eskimos signed Canadian centre David Beard to a contract extension through the 2022 season.

Beard, an Edmonton native, was scheduled to become a free agent next month.

Beard has spent the last five seasons with the Eskimos, starting 42-of-71 career regular-season games with the CFL club.

The Eskimos also signed American receiver Kenny Shaw. He has appeared in 25 career CFL games with the Toronto Argonauts (2015), Ottawa Redblacks (2017) and Saskatchewan Roughriders (2018).

The former Florida State Seminole has 94 catches for 1,223 yards and five TDs. Shaw's best CFL season came with Toronto, registering 77 catches for 1,004 yards with five touchdowns.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2020.