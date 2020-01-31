EDMONTON — The Edmonton Eskimos have extended American defensive lineman Mike Moore through the 2021 season.

Moore was set to become a free agent in February.

Moore was named a division all-star for the first time last season after recording 23 defensive tackles, nine quarterback sacks and two fumble recoveries in 17 games.

Moore entered the league in 2016 with the Ottawa Redblacks and signed with the Edmonton Eskimos the following season as a free agent.

"Mike Moore is a versatile all-star who can play multiple positions across the defensive line and we’re excited to have him stay in Edmonton for two more years," Eskimos general manager and vice president of football operations Brock Sunderland said in a statement. "As great as he played last season, we feel he still has room to grow and the sky is the limit with him."