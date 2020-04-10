We can’t wait to get back to work: CFL coaches weigh in on delayed season

The Edmonton Eskimos have signed wide receiver Armanti Edwards, the team announced on Friday.

The 32-year-old has appeared in 56 career CFL games and has 244 receptions for 3,181 yards and 16 touchdowns.

🇺🇸 wide receiver Armanti Edwards has been signed! Welcome Armanti!



🖥️: https://t.co/8TpUgvojT6 pic.twitter.com/ksFawMgadO — Edmonton Eskimos (@EdmontonEsks) April 10, 2020

Edwards spent three seasons with the Toronto Argonauts, including their Grey Cup winning 2017 season. He began his career in the league with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2016.

He was selected in the third round, 89th overall, of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers and also spent time with the Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears.

Most recently, Edwards played with the Dallas Renegades of the XFL.