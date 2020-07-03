The Edmonton Eskimos released a statement Friday saying they will increase their engagement with Inuit communities to assess their views on the team's name.

"The Edmonton Eskimos conducted an extensive research and engagement program with Canada's Inuit community regarding our team name," the statement read.

"We announced the findings from that program several months ago which included the fact that there was no consensus among the Inuit people and considerable support for the Eskimos name among Inuit in various parts of Northern Canada. We recognize that there has been increased attention to the name recently and we will ramp up our ongoing engagement with the Inuit communities to assess their views."

The statement came on the same day the owner of Washington's NFL team, Dan Snyder, said the team would review their name after pressure from fans and sponsors.