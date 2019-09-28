OTTAWA — The Edmonton Eskimos snapped a four-game losing streak with a 21-16 win over the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday.

The Eskimos (7-7) improved their chances of earning the crossover playoff spot, with Ottawa's chances of securing a post-season growing more slim.

The Redblacks (3-11) dropped their seventh straight and are tied with the B.C. Lions for the longest losing streak of the season.

Edmonton's Logan Kilgore was 19 for 28 for 223 yards with one passing and one rushing touchdown.

Dominique Davis and Jonathan Jennings shared QB duties for the Redblacks.

Davis got the bulk of the workload, playing most of the second half before being injured. He finished 15 for 23 for 215 yards and one rushing TD, while Jennings was 7 for 8 for 58 yards.

The Eskimos snapped a 14-14 tie and regained the lead with 2:52 remaining when Kilgore connected with Tevaun Smith for a 17-yard TD pass.

Ottawa got to the Eskimos 31, but turned the ball over on downs, falling just short of a first down to keep the drive and its chances alive.

Trailing 14-6 to start the fourth quarter, the Redblacks were made it a game. Lewis Ward hit a 52-yard field goal and Davis drove the ball down field to the one-yard line before a rushing TD tied the game 14-14.

It was the Redblacks first offensive TD in three games.

With under five minutes remaining, Davis fumbled the snap and while he managed to recover the ball, he was sacked and appeared to injure his left arm or shoulder on the play.

On the opening drive of the third quarter, the Eskimos marched the ball down field and Kilgore rushed for a one-yard TD to take a 14-3 lead.

Edmonton took a 7-3 lead into the locker room on two field goals, 50 and 47 yards respectively, from Sean Whyte and Ottawa conceded a single early in the second quarter.

Both teams struggled to build any momentum in the first half.

Kilgore was sacked twice by J.R. Tavai and the tandem of Jennings and Davis had its share of troubles.

Jennings had two series before being replaced by Davis. Davis drove the Redblacks into field goal territory on his second series in the first quarter with Ward connecting from 42 yards to take a 3-0 lead.

On the following series, Davis was sacked and threw an incomplete pass and was then replaced by Jennings, who took the next three series, but was sacked consecutive times late in the half.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2019.