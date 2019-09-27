Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Trevor Harris has been placed on the six-game injured list ahead of their game against the Ottawa Redblacks Saturday.

Harris missed the team's previous game, a 30-27 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, but was on the one-game injured list for that contest.

Harris is recovering from an upper-body injury suffered in Week 13 against the Calgary Stampeders.

In his first season with the Eskimos, the 33-year-old has gone 316-441 for 3,706 yards, 15 touchdowns, and four interceptions. Harris has added another 139 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

Logan Kilgore, who replaced Harris in Week 13 and filled in for him last week against the Tiger-Cats, will start for the Eskimos Saturday.