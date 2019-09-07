What does Harris' injury mean for Eskimos?

Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Trevor Harris was removed from Saturday night’s game against the Calgary Stampeders with what the team is calling an upper body injury.

After the game Eskimos head coach Jason Maas didn’t provide an update on his quarterback’s status, but pointed out that this is something Harris has been dealing with for a few weeks.

No update from Maas on Harris. Apparently it’s something he’s been dealing with for a few weeks and it’s the reason they dressed 3 qb’s for the first time in a while. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) September 8, 2019

Due to Harris dealing with this upper body issue, Edmonton dressed three quarterbacks and had to deploy Logan Kilgore into action in the second quarter after Harris was removed from the game.

Before Harris was pulled he completed three of five passes for nine yards and a touchdown. He was seen throwing before the third quarter started, but never saw the field in the second half.

Kilgore filled in for Harris by going 21/28 with 242 yards and one interception in the 33-17 loss.

Edmonton is back in action Sept. 20 when they host Hamilton.