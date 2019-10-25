Harris talks about his injury, hitting the field to get some reps in

Trevor Harris will make his return to the Edmonton Eskimos offence on Saturday night against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Harris, who has missed the Eskimos' last four games with an upper-body injury, was activated from the six-game IR earlier this week and listed as the team's starter on depth chart released Friday.

Prior to his injury, Harris was 316-441 for 3,706 yards, 15 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

In four games with Logan Kilgore behind centre, the Eskimos have gone 2-2. Kilgore is 103-153 for 1,115 yards, four touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

The Eskimos are currently in fourth place in the West Division with an 8-8 record.