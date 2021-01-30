The Edmonton Football Team and American wide receiver Greg Ellingson have agreed to a one-year contract extension, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Ellingson, 32, played 16 games with Edmonton in 2019 catching 86 passes for 1,170 yards and five touchdowns. The Tampa, Florida native finished sixth in the CFL in receiving yards, fifth in receptions and was named a Divisional All-Star

Ellingson joined the CFL in 2013, signing with the Hamilton Tiger Cats. He led the league with 12 receiving touchdowns in 2017 while a member of the Ottawa Redblacks. Ellingson also had stints with the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers