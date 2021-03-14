Fullback Calvin McCarty has retired from the Canadian Football League, per Gerry Moddejonge of the Edmonton Sun.

“Obviously, I feel like I could still play,” McCarty told Moddejonge. “I think I’m going to always feel like that until I die.

“But just weighing everything and looking at everything, my daughter’s getting big and I’ve still got relatively good health for playing over 200 games. And I would eventually like to stay involved. But, for now, I think it’s just the best decision for everybody.”

The 36-year-old McCarty spent his entire 13-year CFL career in Edmonton. He finished his career with 337 rushes for 1,615 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns and 263 receptions for 2,005 yards and 12 receiving touchdowns in 203 games.

“It’s really time to move on. With last year and this year and the question marks, I’m content with where I’m at in my career. I’ve played 13-plus years with one scar. I’ve still got a relatively good head on my shoulders, no knee surgeries.

“Eventually, I’d like to be fortunate enough to get into coaching and scouting and potentially be a GM one day. I want to stay involved in the game somehow, I just think it’s time to take that step for myself and my family.”

McCarty helped Edmonton win the 103rd Grey Cup in 2015.