The Edmonton Football Team will now be known as the Elks, following an announcement made by the organization on Tuesday.

“This was a process that originally began back in early August of 2020 with an initial discussion around the possibilities," Elks President Chris Presson said in a release. "Thanks to our wonderful fans and partners across the board for their input, dialogue and debate. Re-branding a team is hard. Re-branding a team with 100 years of history is even more challenging and we worked hard to meld that history with something new and meaningful.”

Edmonton made their final decision from a short list that also included Evergreens, Evergolds, Eclipse, Elkhounds, Eagles and Elements as possible choices.

Elk was the name originally on the short list and was the overwhelming selection according to the release, the team then consulted linguistics experts from the Oxford Dictionary and the U of A’s linguistics department, the name “Elks” was finally chosen, adding the “s” to the original choice “Elk”.

The franchise retired their previous name in 2020, choosing to be known temporarily as either Edmonton Football Team or EE Football Team, after consulting with the Inuit community.