The Edmonton Football Team announced Wednesday the team has extended five players: American offensive linemen Tommie Draheim and Eric Lofton, National offensive lineman Jean-Simon Roy, American defensive back Trumaine Washington, and American running back Terry Williams.

The team also signed American running back Walter Fletcher, American defensive back Robert Priester, and American defensive end Tevaughn Grant.

Draheim has spent four seasons in the CFL, the last two with Edmonton. Lofton has spent three seasons in the CFL and 2019 with Edmonton.

Roy spent his first two seasons in the CFL with Edmonton before playing with the BC Lions in 2019.

Washington spent the past two seasons with the Toronto Argonauts, finishing 2019 with 23 tackles and three interceptions in 12 games.

And Williams spent the past three seasons with the Calgary Stampeders, finishing 2019 with 53 carries for 275 yards and a touchdown.

