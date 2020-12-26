The Edmonton Football team has signed defensive lineman Kwaku Boateng to a one-year contract extension, the team announced on Saturday.

"Kwaku is a rare ratio breaker who has produced at a high level from the moment he stepped on the field for us in Edmonton,” Edmonton GM Brock Sunderland said in a release. “He’s been a consistent stalwart for us and has had some NFL interest because of it. Along with his outstanding play on the field, he’s become a very active figure for us in the community and loves Edmonton enough that he has made it his year-round home. We’re fortunate to have Kwaku continue on for us in the green and gold. He is another player whose personal character is even better than his on the field performances”

TSN's Farhan Lalji reports that Boateng's deal is worth $205,000 in hard money with no bonuses.

Boateng appeared in all 18 regular season games for Edmonton in 2019, recording 20 tackles and eight quarterback sacks. He also played in both the East Semifinal and Final for Edmonton.

The 25-year-old has spent all three of this CFL seasons in Edmonton and has 68 tackles and 21 sacks in 52 games.