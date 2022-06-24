Oil Kings take on Bulldogs on day five of Memorial Cup on TSN

Round-robin action continues at the Memorial Cup Friday with the Edmonton Oil Kings playing the Hamilton Bulldogs at TD Station in Saint John, N.B.

Watch the game LIVE at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on TSN1, TSN5, TSN Direct, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

The WHL champion Oil Kings are back at it after splitting their first two games, a 4-3 loss to the Shawinigan Cataractes on Tuesday and a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory over the host Saint John Sea Dogs on Wednesday.

Edmonton’s roster features four first-round NHL draft picks, including the WHL playoffs most valuable player Kaiden Guhle (Canadiens), forward Jake Neighbours (Blues) and goaltender Sebastian Cossa (Red Wings).

Centre Dylan Guenther, arguably the Oil Kings top player who was drafted ninth overall by the Arizona Coyotes last year, has missed the entire Memorial Cup with a knee injury.

The surprise star for the Oil Kings has been Jaxsen Wiebe, who scored a hat-trick in the overtime win against Saint John, including the game winner, and whose three goals currently lead the tournament.

Hamilton has had a disappointing start to the tournament to this point, with a 5-3 loss to the Sea Dogs on Monday and a 3-2 loss to the Cataractes on Thursday.

Power play scoring was the Bulldogs' strength on Monday in a loss, but they were dominated in special teams on Thursday in a game that featured 17 called penalties. The Bulldogs scored one power play goal but surrendered three to the Cataractes.

Logan Morrison, who is eligible for the upcoming NHL draft, is currently tied for the tournament lead with four assists, and Avery Hayes, who is an unsigned draft pick with the Seattle Kraken, leads the team with two goals.

Cossa, who has a .905 save percentage thus far, will be in net again for the Oil Kings. Marco Costantini, who is currently not affiliated with an NHL team, will be the netminder for the Bulldogs and has an .895 save percentage.

The Memorial Cup runs until June 29.