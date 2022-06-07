The Road to the 2022 Memorial Cup continues tonight as the Edmonton Oil Kings visit the Seattle Thunderbirds in Game 3 of the Western Hockey League Championship Final.

The game can be seen LIVE on TSN4, TSN5, the TSN App and TSN Direct at 10pm et/7pm pt.

Nashville Predators blueline prospect Luke Prokop had two goals and two assists and the Oil Kings held on to beat Seattle 5-4 on Sunday and even their series at 1-1.

The Oil Kings, who dropped the series opener 2-1 on Saturday at Rogers Place, saw a 4-2 lead evaporate at 2:50 of the final frame, but Brendan Kuny's goal at 8:46 lifted the Alberta squad to the win.

Also scoring for Edmonton were Carter Souch and Justin Sourdif.

Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Lukas Svejkovsky had two goals for Seattle, with singles added by Matthew Rempe and Jared Davidson. Kevin Korchinski chipped in with two assists.

Detroit Red Wings goaltending prospect Sebastian Cossa made 26 saves in the Oil Kings crease, while Thomas Milic stopped 36 shots for the Thunderbirds. Seattle went 2/6 on the power play while Edmonton was 1/3.

Game 4 is in Seattle on Friday and can also be seen live on TSN.