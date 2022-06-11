Oil Kings look to book Memorial Cup ticket vs. Thunderbirds

The road to the 2022 Memorial Cup tournament continues as the Edmonton Oil Kings look to wrap up the Western Hockey League Final against the Seattle Thunderbirds.

The game can be seen LIVE on TSN4, the TSN App and TSN Direct at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Game 4 ended in dramatic fashion when Oil Kings defenceman Logan Dowhaniuk scored the game-winner with four seconds remaining in the third period to give the Oil Kings a 3-2 victory and a 3-1 series advantage.

Forward Josh Williams provided the scoring touch up until that point for the Oil Kings with two goals and an assist while Vegas Golden Knights prospect Jakub Demek and defenceman Carson Golder provided a pair of assists each.

Seattle Kraken prospect Lucas Ciona and forward Jared Davidson were the Thunderbird goal scorers.

Detroit Red Wings prospect Sebastian Cossa stopped 32 of 34 shots for the Oil Kings in the victory while Thunderbirds netminder Thomas Milic stopped 20 of 23 shots in the loss.

If necessary, Game 6 will be in Edmonton on Monday and can be seen on TSN1/4 at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT.