Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta. will host the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

. @HockeyCanada will make official tomorrow what’s been expected for awhile now — Edmonton and Red Deer will be hosting the 2021 @iihf_wjc. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) December 6, 2018

McKenzie adds that an official announcement is expected from Hockey Canada on Thursday. Edmonton and Red Deer are about a two-hour drive from one another.

The tournament -- which is being held in Vancouver and Victoria this year -- will take place in the Czech Republic in 2020. Ostrava and Trinec are the two host cities.

The Juniors made their last stop in Edmonton in 2012 with Calgary as a joint host, while Red Deer was a solo host in 1995.

The tournament is held in Canada every other year.