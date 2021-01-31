With Masoli signed, two key QB contracts remain unresolved ahead of free agency

Edmonton has signed CFL veteran offensive lineman Randy Richards.

Richards, six foot three and 304 pounds, has played both left and right tackle in his 39 career CFL games with Saskatchewan, Calgary and Toronto.

The 30-year-old Jamaican started in two Grey Cup games for Calgary in 2017 and 2018 and won with the Stampeders in 2018.

Edmonton also released wide receiver Ricky Collins Jr.

TSN's Farhan Lalji reports that the 28-year-old was due a $33,000 roster bonus on Monday.

#EdmFootballTeam releases Rickey Collins Jr. Was due a 33k roster bonus tomorrow. @CFLonTSN — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) January 31, 2021

Collins Jr. recorded 78 receptions for 1,103 yards and three touchdowns over 17 games with Edmonton in 2019, his first and only year with the club.

The American has spent four seasons in the CFL with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, BC Lions and Edmonton Football Team.