Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy took to social media on Thursday to criticize media outlets for using his picture in stories about Manchester City midfielder Benjamin Mendy, who has been charged with six counts of rape.

Photographs of Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy, Edouard's cousin, have also been mistakenly used.

Eduoard and Ferland Mendy, both Senegal internationals, are of no relation to Benjamin Mendy, a France international.

"Sad to see that in 2021, in France, as well as in England, for some, Black people have neither names nor distinct faces," the 29-year-old Mendy wrote in an Instagram Story. "These 'mistakes' of photos appear anecdotal, but actually they are quite the opposite, they are highly symbolic. It's not that complicated to differentiate two faces, especially when the football jersey is of valuable help!"

Mendy is in his second season at Stamford Bridge after a £22 million move from Ligue 1 side Rennes.

Benjamin Mendy has been in custody since August. While he has not formally entered a plea, his lawyer maintains his client's innocence. Two more charges were introduced against Mendy earlier this week.