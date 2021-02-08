EDMONTON — The Edmonton Football Team says it has a shortlist of seven candidates for its new name.

Elk, Evergreens, Evergolds, Eclipse, Elkhounds, Eagles and Elements are listed as possibilities on an online survey released Monday.

The CFL team dropped the name Eskimos last year. It followed a similar decision by the NFL's Washington team as pressure mounts on teams to eliminate racist or stereotypical names.

Cleveland's Major League Baseball team has since announced it also is changing its name.

Edmonton's survey asks fans to rate the seven candidates from first to worst. It says the group selecting the name will take the results into account.

The team has been known as the Edmonton Football Team or EE Football Team since dumping the old name. The team's logo continues to feature two Es.