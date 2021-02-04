The EE Football Team announced Thursday that they have extended All-Star offensive lineman SirVincent Rogers through the 2021 season.

Rogers originally signed with the EE Football Team in 2019 but has yet to make his first appearance for the team after sustaining a season-ending injury in training camp.

In his CFL career, Rogers has started 87 games primarily at left tackle for both the Ottawa Redblacks and the Toronto Argonauts. He has been named a CFL East All-Star three times (2015, 2016, 2018), a CFL All-Star twice (2015 and 2018), and the CFL’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman in 2015.