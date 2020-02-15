Korshkov stars in overtime as Marlies down Belleville

TORONTO — Egor Korshkov scored 1:01 into overtime as the Toronto Marlies edged the Belleville Senators 7-6 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Mac Hollowell had two goals and an assist for the Marlies (26-19-5), the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Scott Pooley, Mason Marchment, Matt Read and Adam Brooks rounded out the attack.

Joseph Woll made 30 saves for the win.

Captain Jordan Szwarz struck twice for Belleville (32-15-5), the minor league club of the Ottawa Senators. Josh Norris, Jonathan Aspirot and Vitaly Abramov also scored.

Filip Gustavsson stopped 21 shots for Belleville.

Toronto went 1 for 3 on the power play and the Senators could not score on their two man advantages.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2020.