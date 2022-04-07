The Calgary Stampeders announced Thursday they have signed American defensive lineman Eli Howard.

Howard,24, played one game for the Toronto Argonauts in 2021, recording one tackle. Earlier in the year, he had signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent.

Howard played four seasons at Texas Tech, making 36 starts in 43 career games. He recorded 101 tackles including 21.5 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, eight passes defended, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one blocked kick for the Red Raiders.

The Providence, RI, native was second-team all-Big 12 as a junior and a three-time all-Big 12 honourable mention, as well as a three-time academic all-Big 12 honouree.