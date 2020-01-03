BELLEVILLE, Ont. — Remi Elie scored at 1:01 of overtime as the Rochester Americans edged the Belleville Senators 4-3 on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Casey Middelstadt scored his first AHL goal in seven games for the Americans (21-8-4) after being sent down by the Buffalo Sabres in mid-December.

Jean-Sebastien Dea and Sean Malone rounded out the offence while Jonas Johansson made 19 saves for Rochester.

Josh Norris, Drake Batherson and Alex Formenton found the back of the net for the Senators (19-12-3), Ottawa's AHL affiliate.

Joey Daccord stopped 34-of-38 shots for Belleville.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2020