Championship boxing returns to TSN on Saturday night when Emanuel "El Vaquero" Navarrete makes the first defence of his WBO Featherweight Championship against Christopher "Pitufo" Diaz from Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, FL.

In the co-main event, the undefeated Edgar Berlanga takes on Demond Nicholson in super middleweight action.

You can catch Top Rank Boxing: Navarrete vs. Diaz LIVE on Saturday night at 10pm et/7pm pt on TSN5, the TSN app, streaming on TSN Direct and on TSN.ca.

The 26-year-old Navarrete (32-1-1) is coming off of a unanimous decision victory over Ruben Villa, who was previously undefeated, for the vacant WBO title last October. This marks Navarrete's second run with a title. After defeating Isaac Dogboe for the vacant WBO Junior Featherweight Championship in December 2018, the San Juan Ziltlaltepec, Mexico native successfully defended it on five occasions in a nine-month span and won all of those fights by TKO.

"I am a fighter who likes to face the best, and my challenge now is to beat the tough 'Pitufo' Diaz,” Navarrete said in a press release.

Diaz (26-2), 26, heads into Saturday's bout on the back of back-to-back victories over Jason Sanchez and Adeilson Dos Santos, both by unanimous decision in 10-round fights. Saturday's fight will be Diaz's first shot at gold since falling by unanimous decision by Shakur Stevenson for the IBF Inter-Continental and WBO-NABO Featherweight Championships at Madison Square Garden in 2019.

"I have once again been given an opportunity to become a world champion, but there is something very different this time around. I will not fail," Diaz said in a statement. "I will bring that much-needed world title to Puerto Rico."

The champion will have a significant reach advantage. Navarrete's reach is 72 inches, while Diaz's comes in at 64 inches.

The co-main event will offer a look at one of the hottest fighters in the world right now in Berlanga. The Brooklyn native is undefeated at 16-0 and has won every single one of his fights by first-round knockout or TKO.

Berlanga, 23, last fought in December when he defeated Ulisses Sierra by TKO at 2:41 of the first round.

Over Berlanga's 16 fights, he's only spent a total of 26:33 in the ring, dispatching his opponents with quick ferocity.

A native of Laurel, MD, the 28-year-old Nicholson (23-3-1) comes into the bout in the midst of a five-match winning streak.

In his last time out, Nicholson defeated Mike Guy by split decision in February of 2020.

ALSO ON THE CARD:

- Josue Varga vs. Willie Shaw (Junior welterweight)

- Joseph Adorno vs. Jamaine Ortiz (Lightweight)

- Orlando Gonzalez vs. Juan Antonio Lopez (Featherweight)

- Xander Zayas vs. Demarcus Layton (Welterweight)

- Jeremy Adorno vs. Ramiro Martinez (Junior featherweight)

- Jaycob Goomez vs. Mobley Villegas (Junior lightweight)