Arsenal forward Emile Smith Rowe has received his first senior England call-up.

The 21-year-old England under-21 international will join Gareth Southgate's team ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino.

The call-up comes with four players unable to join the team with injury. Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw, Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse did not report to camp with various ailments.

The call-up for the South London native comes with Smith Rowe having scored three goals in his last three Premier League matches, including Sunday's 1-0 win over Watford.

Smith Rowe was capped 26 times at various England youth levels.

The Three Lions need four points from their remaining two matches to ensure automatic qualification for Qatar 2020. England hosts Albania at Wembley on Friday before travelling to San Marino on Nov. 15.