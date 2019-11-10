CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emily Clark capped a hat trick with a short-handed goal late in the third period, and Canada beat the United States 5-3 on Sunday to sweep the two-game series between women's hockey rivals.

Melodie Daoust and Natalie Spooner also scored for Canada, which won the opener 4-1 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex on Friday night.

Kendall Coyne Schofield, Dani Cameranesi and Kelly Pannek scored third-period goals for the U.S., pulling the Americans within one before Clark sealed it.

Canadian goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer made 31 saves.

Kaitlin Burt stopped 23 shots for the U.S.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2019.