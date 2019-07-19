Arceneaux to debut vs. former team, Marshall returns for Roughriders

Star receiver Manny Arceneaux will make his Saskatchewan Roughriders debut Saturday against his former team, the BC Lions.

Arceneaux is in the Roughriders lineup and starting at wide receiver after missing the first four games of the season. Arceneaux has been recovering from a torn ACL suffered last season.

The 31-year-old played in just nine game last season with the Lions, finishing with 32 receptions for 553 yards and one touchdown.

Arceneaux spent the first eight seasons of his CFL career with the Lions.

In other roster news for the Roughriders, star defensive back Nick Marshall returns to the lineup at his usual cornerback spot after missing last week's game with an injury.