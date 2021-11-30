DONCASTER, England (AP) — The England women's team posted the biggest win in its history on Tuesday, routing Latvia 20-0 in a World Cup qualifier.

There were 10 different scorers and four had hat tricks — including Ellen White, who became the team's all-time leading scorer and now has 48 goals for her country. England beat Latvia 10-0 in Riga in late October.

England's previous biggest win was 13-0 against Hungary in 2005.

Other lopsided victories Tuesday included Ireland beating Georgia 11-0 and identical 8-0 scores for Spain over Scotland and Austria over Luxembourg.

