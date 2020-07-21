Tottenham Hotspur announced on Tuesday that England midfielder Eric Dier's deal with the club had been extended through 2024.

The 26-year-old Dier's contract had been set to expire at the end of next season.

A native of Cheltenham, Dier joined Spurs from Sporting in 2014. A product of the club's academy, Dier made his professional debut for Sporting B in 2012 before being called up to the first team that November to make his Primeira Liga bow.

"I'm really happy to continue here and commit to this new journey we are on," Dier said in a statement. "The club gave me my opportunity in England and has given me so much but I want to have even better times."

Dier, who can also play at centre-back, has made 18 league appearances for Spurs this season.

He says the goal remains to win titles with the club.

"I still feel there are a lot of things I need to achieve here before its over," Dier said. "I feel like I'm at the beginning of a new journey, albeit at the same place. My clear objective and I think the manager's clear objective is to try and win trophies for this club. When the day does come to leave this club I want to leave knowing that I have done that."

In 239 appearances across all competitions for the club over six seasons, Dier has 11 goals.

Internationally, Dier has been capped 40 times by England and was a member of the squad that finished fourth at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.