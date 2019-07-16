Kieran Trippier looks to be headed to La Liga.

The BBC's David Ornstein reports the Tottenham Hotspur and England right-back is on the verge of joining Atletico Madrid in a £20 million move.

Trippier, 28, made 38 appearances for Spurs last season, his fourth with the club. His final appearance in a Spurs shirt came in the club's 2-0 loss to Liverpool in the Champions League Final.

A product of the Manchester City youth academy, Trippier will represent the fifth major arrival for Diego Simeone's club this offseason, joining Portugal midfielder Joao Felix, centre-back Felipe from Porto, Brazilian left-back Renan Lodi and midfielder Marcos Llorente.

France star Antoine Griezmann and defensive midfielder Rodri left the club this summer, joining Barcelona and City respectively.