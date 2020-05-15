England's League Two, the fourth tier of competition, voted on Friday to forgo a resumption of the season and to conclude it early.

While the plan still needs to be ratified by the English Football League and the Football Association, places in the table will be determined by a points-per-game method. The playoffs to determine promotion to League One will still go ahead, while Stevenage - the team in last place - will not be relegated and kept in League Two for 2020-21.

The points-per-game method is a weighted one that takes into account both home and away points and will reconcile any bias if teams have played more home than away matches.

Under the plan, Swindon Town, who had been second in the table, would become champions, overtaking Crewe Alexandra on points per game. Plymouth Argyle would stay in third and also be promoted. The playoff teams would remain the same with Exeter City, Cheltenham Town, Colchester United and Northampton Town all competing for the final promotion spot.

Six teams - Ipswich Town, Portsmouth, Peterborough, Oxford United, Fleetwood and Sunderland - released a joint statement to condemn the plan.

"We as a collective are united in our goal to finish this season," the statement read. "We have no desire for voiding the season, points-per-game scenarios or letting a computer decide our footballing fate. For our fans and staff and for the integrity of our sport, we are all looking forward to completing our pending fixtures and season under guidance from the EFL at a time it is deemed safe to do so."

Elsewhere, League One clubs were unable to come to an agreement on a plan forward and will meet again on Monday.