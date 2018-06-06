England defender Danny Rose instructed his family to not travel to Russia for this month's World Cup over racism fears, but the player himself says that he's "numb" to it now.

“I’m not worried for myself,” the 27-year-old Tottenham Hotspur left-back told the Evening Standard. “But I’ve told my family I don’t want them going out there because of racism and anything else that may ­happen. I don’t want to be worrying when I’m trying to prepare for games for my family’s safety. If anything ­happens to me, it wouldn’t affect me like it would if my family had been abused. I’m fine with whatever may or may not happen, and I like to think I’ll be able to deal with it in the right way."

Russian football's record on racism is a poor one, most recently fined by FIFA for racist chanting at a friendly against France in St. Petersburg in March. For the incident, the fine was a paltry £22,000, something Rose finds insulting.

"A £22,000 fine is disgusting," Rose said. “What do [FIFA] expect? I don’t want to sound arrogant, but if I had been fined £22,000 - without sounding big-headed - it wouldn’t make a difference. A country being fined £22,000 is just laughable.”

Rose says his family wants to be there, but understand his apprehension.

“My dad’s really upset," Rose said. "I could hear it in his voice. He said he may never get a chance again to come and watch me in a World Cup. That was emotional, hearing that. It’s really sad. It’s just how it is. Somehow Russia got the World Cup and we have to get on with it."

Capped 17 times by England, Rose made his Three Lions bow in a major tournament at Euro 2016 in France. He was the target of racist abuse at the hands of Serbian fans at a U-21 friendly in 2012. After receiving monkey chants and being pelted by stones by spectators, Rose was actually sent off after the final whistle due to the fracas ensuing from the abuse. As such, he missed the first game of the U21 Euro as a result. The Serbian FA received a fine of £65,000.

The experience, Rose says, opened his eyes to a footballing reality.

“I have no faith in the justice system, so I don’t let anything affect me," Rose said. "I didn’t get any support after Serbia. I never had a conversation with anybody outside of England. I still ended up getting suspended and missing the first game of the competition. It’s just the way it is. What can you do? "

Rose, then, is mentally prepared for the worst in Russia and will take anything that may come in stride.

“I’m just numb to it now," Rose said of racist taunting. "If I’m racially abused out there, I’m abused. Nothing is going to change. I just get on with it. It shouldn’t be like that but it is. I don’t want to sound like a crybaby. There are millions of people who have it much worse than I’ve had it. We’re big enough to deal with it and we’ve got the right people around us to help if anything was to occur."

England is in Group G alongside Belgium, Tunisia and Panama. They open the tournament on June 18 against Tunisia in Volgograd.