England and Switzerland are scoreless at halftime in their UEFA Euro 2024 quarter-final from Dusseldorf Arena.

Both teams finished the first half with zero shots on goal and no substitutions were made.

Switzerland's Fabian Schar was given the first yellow card of the game in the 32nd minute after his challenge on England's Jude Bellingham.

England finished the round robin atop Group C, picking up six wins and two draws through their eight games played, scoring 22 goals and allowing just four.

They qualified for the quarter-final after they beat Slovakia in the round of 16, with Harry Kane tying the game in the 91st minute before Jude Bellingham played the hero, scoring the winner minutes later.

Switzerland finished second in Group I during the round robin and through 10 games, they have four wins, five draws and one loss.

Meanwhile for the Swiss, they punched their ticket to the quarters, defeating Italy 2-0 on goals from Remo Freuler and Ruben Vargas.