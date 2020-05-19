Six players or staff members from three clubs have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Premier League announced on Tuesday.

The results came from 748 total tests carried out on Sunday and Monday as the league begins its rollout towards a potential resumption of the season.

"The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency," the league said in a statement. "No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the league and results will be made public in this way after each round of testing."

The six unnamed individuals are to self-isolate for seven days. As of Tuesday, clubs are able to return to non-contact team training in groups no larger than five and adhering to social distancing.

Watford captain Troy Deeney has already said that he will not return to training with lingering concerns over the virus.

The Premier League has been on hiatus since Mar. 13.